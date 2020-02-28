Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2020: MCO, NNI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.53%

BAC: -3.50%

WFC: -2.43%

C: -2.72%

USB: -2.15%

Financial heavyweights were trading lower pre-bell Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Moody's (MCO), which was 3% lower after saying it expects to record adjusted EPS in the range of $9.10 to $9.30 for 2020, which should be supported by an increase in its revenue in the mid-single-digit percent range.

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC) has agreed to pay $35 million to its retail-investor clients who suffered losses after being advised to invest in risky single-inverse exchange traded funds (ETFs), the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement. Wells Fargo was down more than 2% in recent trading.

In other sector news:

(=) Nelnet (NNI) was flat after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, compared with $1.44 per share a year ago.

