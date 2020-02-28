Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2020: DPW,CWK,RWT,BPOP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -5.58%

BAC -3.50%

WFC -5.23%

C -2.19%

USB -3.62%

Financial stocks were starting to retest their early lows, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling over 3.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 4.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) DPW Holdings (DPW) fell about 6% after saying its DPW Financial Group was scrapping its proposed acquisition of privately held Glendale Securities and its correspondent clearing broker-dealer unit after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Jan. 7 told the companies it would not approve the deal in its current form.

In other sector news:

(+) Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) rose 7% after the commercial real estate firm saw its adjusted Q4 earnings rise to $0.78 per share from $0.59 per share during the same quarter in 2018 and outpacing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

(+) Redwood Trust (RWT) climbed 2% after the specialty lender reported core Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, improving on a $0.39 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.36 per share. Net interest income rose to $45 million from $35 million during the same quarter last year, also exceeding the $41.4 million Street view. Redwood also increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share.

(-) Popular (BPOP) was slipping about 2.2% in recent trade. The Puerto Rican bank holding company Friday set a $0.40 per share, up from $0.30 per share during its most recent quarter.

