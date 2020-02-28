Banking
DPW

Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2020: DPW,CWK,RWT,BPOP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -5.58%

BAC -3.50%

WFC -5.23%

C -2.19%

USB -3.62%

Financial stocks were starting to retest their early lows, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling over 3.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 4.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) DPW Holdings (DPW) fell about 6% after saying its DPW Financial Group was scrapping its proposed acquisition of privately held Glendale Securities and its correspondent clearing broker-dealer unit after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Jan. 7 told the companies it would not approve the deal in its current form.

In other sector news:

(+) Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) rose 7% after the commercial real estate firm saw its adjusted Q4 earnings rise to $0.78 per share from $0.59 per share during the same quarter in 2018 and outpacing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

(+) Redwood Trust (RWT) climbed 2% after the specialty lender reported core Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, improving on a $0.39 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.36 per share. Net interest income rose to $45 million from $35 million during the same quarter last year, also exceeding the $41.4 million Street view. Redwood also increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share.

(-) Popular (BPOP) was slipping about 2.2% in recent trade. The Puerto Rican bank holding company Friday set a $0.40 per share, up from $0.30 per share during its most recent quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPW CWK RWT BPOP

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular