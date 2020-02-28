Banking
CWK

Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2020: CWK,RWT,BPOP

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling more than 3.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) rose 7.8% after the commercial real estate firm saw its adjusted Q4 earnings rise to $0.78 per share from $0.59 per share during the same quarter in 2018 and outpacing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Redwood Trust (RWT) climbed 4.3% after the specialty lender reported core Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, improving on a $0.39 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.36 per share. Net interest income rose to $45 million from $35 million during the same quarter last year, also exceeding the $41.4 million Street view. Redwood also increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share.

(-) Popular (BPOP) was slipping about 1% in recent trade. The Puerto Rican bank holding company Friday set a $0.40 per share, payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 19.

