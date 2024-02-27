Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2024: TREE, CLSK, CNNE, BCS, BX

Financial stocks were advancing in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up about 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally up.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 5% to $57,133, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 1.2 basis points to 4.31%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 106.7 in February from 110.9 in January, below the 115 expection in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, new orders of US durable goods fell 6.1% in January, versus expectations for a drop of 5%.

In corporate news, LendingTree (TREE) shares fell 3.7% after the company's Q4 revenue came in below analysts' estimates.

Barclays (BCS) and Blackstone's (BX) Credit & Insurance unit said that Barclays Bank Delaware agreed to sell nearly $1.1 billion of credit card receivables to Blackstone's Asset Based Finance group. Barclays was up 0.4% and Blackstone rose 1%.

CleanSpark (CLSK) added 2% after the company completed the acquisitions of three bitcoin mining data centers in Mississippi.

Cannae (CNNE) was down 0.7%. The firm said it will wind down its management services agreement with Trasimene Capital Management.

