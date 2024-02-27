Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2024: BMO, BNS, FOUR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was gaining 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.56 Canadian dollars ($1.90) per diluted share, down from CA$3.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was over 1% higher after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of CA$8.43 billion, up from CA$7.96 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected CA$8.25 billion.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) was down nearly 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that missed consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

