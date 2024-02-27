News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2024: BMO, BNS, FOUR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 27, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was gaining 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.56 Canadian dollars ($1.90) per diluted share, down from CA$3.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was over 1% higher after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of CA$8.43 billion, up from CA$7.96 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected CA$8.25 billion.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) was down nearly 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that missed consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
