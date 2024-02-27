Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2024: BCS, BX, CLSK, CNNE

Financial stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 6.3% to $56,987, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.7 basis points lower at 4.28%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 106.7 in February from 110.9 in January, below the 115 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, new orders of US durable goods fell 6.1% in January, versus expectations for a drop of 5%.

In corporate news, Barclays (BCS) and Blackstone's (BX) Credit & Insurance unit said that Barclays Bank Delaware agreed to sell nearly $1.1 billion of credit card receivables to Blackstone's Asset Based Finance group. Barclays and Blackstone shares were each rising about 0.5%.

CleanSpark (CLSK) added 3% after the company completed the acquisitions of three bitcoin mining data centers in Mississippi.

Cannae (CNNE) was down 1.9%. The firm said it will wind down its management services agreement with Trasimene Capital Management.

