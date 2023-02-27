Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2023: TREE,BRMK,PC,FOCS,IBTX

February 27, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Financial stocks were ending narrowly mixed late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) sinking 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.1% to $23,233, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 2.3 basis points to 3.922%.

In company news, LendingTree (TREE) slid over 15% after reporting a drop in Q4 revenue to $202.1 million from $258.3 million during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $208.1 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31. The consumer lender also is guiding revenue for the current quarter and 2023 lagging Wall Street expectations.

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) fell 1.4%, giving back a 1% morning advance, after agreeing to pay $100 million to settle litigation alleging it contributed to a Ponzi scheme by imprisoned fraudster Allen Stanford.

To the upside, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) rose 3.% after the wealth management firm agreed to a going-private transaction by private-equity investors Clayton, Dubilier & Rice valued at more than $7 billion, with Focus shareholders receiving $53 in cash for each of their share, representing a 5.6% premium over Friday's closing price.

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) climbed almost 20% after Monday agreeing to a $787 million buyout offer from rival real estate finance company Ready Capital (RC) that values Broadmark at $5.90 per share, or 42% above Friday's closing price. Ready Capital shares were 11% lower this afternoon.

