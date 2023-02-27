Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2023: FOCS, BXSL, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.73%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was nearly 2% lower.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) was climbing past 3% after it agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in an all-cash deal valued at more than $7 billion.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) was up more than 1% after it reported a Q4 net income of $0.76 per diluted share, compared with $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.88.

Citigroup (C) said it expects to incur $190 million in costs related to the planned wind-down of its consumer and institutional operations in Russia, primarily through 2024. Citigroup was marginally advancing recently.

