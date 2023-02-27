Banking
FOCS

Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2023: FOCS, BXSL, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 27, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.73%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was nearly 2% lower.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) was climbing past 3% after it agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in an all-cash deal valued at more than $7 billion.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) was up more than 1% after it reported a Q4 net income of $0.76 per diluted share, compared with $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.88.

Citigroup (C) said it expects to incur $190 million in costs related to the planned wind-down of its consumer and institutional operations in Russia, primarily through 2024. Citigroup was marginally advancing recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOCS
BXSL
C
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.