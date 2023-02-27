Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2023: BRMK,PC,FOCS,IBTX

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) both were climbing 0.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.1% to $23,312, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was declining 2.3 basis points to 3.926%.

In company news, Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) jumped 20% after Monday agreeing to a $787 million buyout offer from rival real estate finance company Ready Capital (RC). Ready Capital shares fell 10%.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) rose 3.1% after the wealth management firm agreed to be bought by private-equity investors Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a cash deal valued at more than $7 billion, with Focus shareholders receiving $53 for each share.

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) fell 0.7%, erasing earlier gains. The company agreed to pay $100 million to resolve litigation alleging it contributed to imprisoned Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford's fraud.

