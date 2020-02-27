Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2020: PYPL,O,SQ,NBHC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.90%

BAC -3.77%

WFC -2.72%

C -3.92%

USB -2.76%

Financial stocks were in a steep decline ahead of Thursday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.7% in afternoon trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 2.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 0.7.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) PayPal (PYPL) turned narrow lower again late Thursday after the payments processor lowered its Q1 revenue outlook after assessing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The company currently estimates the outbreak will likely trim one percentage point off its prior growth forecast, now expecting revenue to be near the bottom end of $4.78 billion to $4.84 billion guidance range.

In other sector news:

(+) Square (SQ) rose 5% after the point-of-sale software firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share, improving on a $0.14 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

(-) National Bank Holdings (NBHC) declined over 2% on Thursday. The Denver-area regional bank company has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of common stock, with the new stock buyback program taking effect once National Bank exhausts the $12.6 million remaining under its existing authorization.

(-) Realty Income (O) slid 7.5% after the real estate investment trust overnight priced a $677 million public offering of 9 million common shares at $77.40 apiece, representing a 3% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to repaying outstanding debt owed under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility as well as funding potential investment opportunities.

