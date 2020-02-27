Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, SQ, OCN, ACIW

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.20%

BAC: -2.64%

WFC: -2.13%

C: -2.45%

USB: -1.63%

Top financial stocks were trading lower before markets open on Thursday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Square (SQ) was up more than 6% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.23, compared with $0.14 a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) ACI Worldwide (ACIW) retreated more than 4% after reporting Q4 EPS of $0.47, down from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.49 per share.

(-) Ocwen Financial (OCN) was down more than 2% after Wednesday posting Q4 EPS attributable to common stockholders of $0.26, compared with a loss of $0.02 per share in the year-ago. That figure topped the consensus estimate of $0.08 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

