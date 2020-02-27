Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 02/27/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, SQ, OCN, ACIW

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.20%

BAC: -2.64%

WFC: -2.13%

C: -2.45%

USB: -1.63%

Top financial stocks were trading lower before markets open on Thursday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Square (SQ) was up more than 6% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.23, compared with $0.14 a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) ACI Worldwide (ACIW) retreated more than 4% after reporting Q4 EPS of $0.47, down from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.49 per share.

(-) Ocwen Financial (OCN) was down more than 2% after Wednesday posting Q4 EPS attributable to common stockholders of $0.26, compared with a loss of $0.02 per share in the year-ago. That figure topped the consensus estimate of $0.08 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM BAC WFC C USB

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular