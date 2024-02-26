Financial Sector Update for 02/26/2024: JPM, C, GS, BABA

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each shedding around 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 3.6% to $53,386.2, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4.7 basis points to 4.31%.

In economic news, US new-home sales accelerated to a 661,000 annual rate in January from a downwardly revised 651,000 in December, below the 684,000 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' monthly manufacturing index improved to minus-11.3 in February from minus-27.4 in January, compared with expectations for minus-15 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) head of global investment banking Viswas Raghavan has been hired by Citigroup (C) to become that firm's new head of banking, Citi said Monday. JPMorgan shares were falling 0.8% and Citi was down 1%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment said that they have signed a $1 billion separately managed account to co-invest in private credit opportunities. Goldman shares were down 0.3%.

Alibaba (BABA) affiliate Ant Group has outbid Citadel Securities for the acquisition of Credit Suisse's investment bank in China, Bloomberg News reported late Sunday. Alibaba added 0.3%.

