Financial Sector Update for 02/26/2021: SIVB,ROOT,ENV,RKT

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) fell 2.6% after the bank holding company said it was investigating potentially fraudulent activity involving a customer loan by its Silicon Valley Bank operating unit earlier this month. The bank estimates it could be on the hook for as much as $70 million, although it said it also was working with the law enforcement and exploring other avenues to recover or mitigate its potential loss.

Root (ROOT) dropped over 18% to a post-IPO low of $13.35 a share on Friday after the auto insurance company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.72 per share, improving on a $2.30 per share loss during the final three months of 2019 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GAAP net loss of $0.65 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Envestnet (ENV) plunged more than 18% on Friday after the wealth management software firm forecast Q1 and FY21 revenue narrowly trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results. For the current quarter ending March 31, the company is projecting revenue in a range of $270 million to $273 million and revenue this year between $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Analysts, on average, are expecting $273.2 million and $1.13 billion, for Q1 and FY21, respectively, according to Capital IQ.

Among gainers, Rocket Companies (RKT) soared almost 10% higher after the mortgage lender Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.14 per share, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.88 per share, while revenue increased 144% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, also crushing the $3.96 billion Street view. Rocket late Thursday also said it will pay a $1.11 per share special dividend on March 23 to investors of record on March 9.

