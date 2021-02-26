Financial Sector Update for 02/26/2021: ROOT,ENV,RKT

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 1.5%.

In company news, Root (ROOT) dropped over 19% to a post-IPO low of $13.35 a share on Friday after the auto insurance company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.72 per share, improving on a $2.30 per share loss during the final three months of 2019 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GAAP net loss of $0.65 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Envestnet (ENV) plunged 15% on Friday after the wealth management software firm forecast Q1 and FY21 revenue narrowly trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results. For the current quarter ending March 31, the company is projecting revenue in a range of $270 million to $273 million and revenue this year between $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Analysts, on average, are expecting $273.2 million and $1.13 billion, for Q1 and FY21, respectively, according to Capital IQ.

Among gainers, Rocket Companies (RKT) soared more than 12% higher after the mortgatge lender Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.14 per share, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.88 per share, while revenue increased 144% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, also crushing the $3.96 billion Street view. Rocket late Thursday also declared a special dividend of $1.11 per share, payable March 23 to investors of record on March 9.

