Financial Sector Update for 02/26/2021: FOCS, FDBC, RAND, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial Sector Update for 02/26/2021

Financial stocks were declining in Friday's premarket trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.58%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.60 higher.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) was more than 10% lower after it priced a secondary offering of 7 million class A common shares at $48 per share.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) was unchanged after announcing a deal to acquire Landmark Bancorp in a $43.4 million deal.

Rand Capital (RAND) said it will pay its first regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. Rand Capital was down more than 4% in recent trading.

