Financial Sector Update for 02/26/2020: GNL,OCN,OXSG,RMAX

Financial stocks reversed their mid-day gains, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Global Net Lease (GNL) turned fractionally lower in recent trade, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier Wednesday that followed the real estate investment trust reported adjusted funds from operations of $0.44 per share, down from $0.50 per share during the final three months of 2018 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Ocwen Financial (OCN) climbed 5.8% after the mortgage-servicing firm reported Q4 net income of $0.26 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share net loss during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.08 per share profit. Revenue fell to $261.2 million from $310.9 million last year but also beating the $256.2 million Street view.

(+) Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) rose 2.8% after the private-equity and senior debt investor Wednesday reported Q4 net investment income of $0.18 per share on a GAAP basis, unchanged from the prior-year period and matching analyst estimates.

(-) RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) was fractionally lower after Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target for the residential real estate broker on Wednesday by $2 to $37 a share while maintaining its overweight investment recommendation for the company's stock.

