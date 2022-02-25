Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2022: SQ, LPRO, AGO

Financial stocks were extending their advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 3.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.8%.

Bitcoin was racing 8.7% higher to $39,034, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.1 basis points to 2.00%.

In company news, Block (SQ) rose 23.5% after the payments processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, down from $0.32 per share during the final three months of 2020 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.22 per share adjusted profit. Revenue increased 29.1% year-over-year to $4.08 billion, also edging past the $4.06 billion Street view.

Open Lending (LPRO) gained over 17% after reporting Q4 net income of $0.23 per share, almost doubling its $0.12 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue for the risk and credit analytics firm rose 30.3% over the same quarter in 2020, also topping the $43.1 million analyst mean.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was more than 11% higher, staying within close range of a best-ever $62.99 a share, after the credit protection company late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 operating income of $3.88 per diluted share, improving on a $0.69 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and crushing the three-analyst mean expecting $0.85 per share. Revenue declined 31% year-over-year to $263 million but also beating the $206.8 million Street view.

