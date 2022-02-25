Banking
LPRO

Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2022: LPRO, TREE, MAIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.9%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by almost 3%.

Open Lending (LPRO) was rallying past 15% after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.23, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

LendingTree (TREE) said it swung to a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.14 per share from earnings of $0.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the adjusted loss to be $0.09 per share. LendingTree was recently gaining over 11% in value.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported a Q4 net investment income of $0.73 per share, up from $0.59 per share a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPRO TREE MAIN XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular