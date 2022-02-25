Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2022: LPRO, TREE, MAIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.9%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by almost 3%.

Open Lending (LPRO) was rallying past 15% after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.23, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

LendingTree (TREE) said it swung to a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.14 per share from earnings of $0.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the adjusted loss to be $0.09 per share. LendingTree was recently gaining over 11% in value.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported a Q4 net investment income of $0.73 per share, up from $0.59 per share a year ago.

