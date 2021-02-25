Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2021: TREE,CLNY,SPNS,EVOP

Financial stocks continued their Thursday slide in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.4% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 4.2%.

In company news, LendingTree (TREE) was ending 15% lower after the consumer lender reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.13 per share, down from a $1.12 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.26 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

Colony Capital (CLNY) declined 3.8% after the real estate investment trust Thursday reported a 13.2% increase in Q4 revenue compared with the final three months of 2019, rising to $338.8 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $361.4 million.

Sapiens International (SPNS) fell 1%, giving back a 6% advance earlier Thursday that followed the insurance industry software firm Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.27 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.21 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue grew 17.2% year-over-year to $101.7 million, also exceeding the $100.6 million Street view.

Among gainers, EVO Payments (EVOP) rose 1% after the payments processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share, down from its $0.25 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.21 per share.

