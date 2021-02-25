Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2021: RDN, TREE, GTS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.98% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

Radian Group (RDN) was unchanged after posting Q4 adjusted net operating income of $0.69 per share, down from $0.86 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63.

LendingTree (TREE) was inactive as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share, compared with $1.12 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26.

Triple-S Management (GTS) was flat after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share, down from $0.25 per share a year earlier. Total operating revenue was $969.8 million, up from $831.2 million a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.