Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2021: CLNY,SPNS,EVOP

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was also falling 4.6%.

In company news, Colony Capital (CLNY) declined 6% after the real estate investment trust reported Thursday a Q4 loss of $0.30 per share, compared with a loss of $0.06 per share a year earlier.

Sapiens International (SPNS) fell 3% after it issued 2021 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $457 million to $463 million and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.7% to 18.0%, reflecting the likelihood that certain cost savings related to COVID 19 will diminish in the second half of 2021.

Among gainers, EVO Payments (EVOP) rose 2.0% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, down from $0.25 per share a year earlier.

