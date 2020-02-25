Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2020: MGI, BMO, ATH, AWI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.50%

BAC: +0.10%

WFC: +0.67%

C: +0.29%

USB: Flat

Financial heavyweights were mixed during pre-market trading Tuesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Moneygram International (MGI), which was more than 6% lower after it posted Q4 adjusted profit of $0.01 per share, unchanged from a year earlier but beating the $0.02 loss forecast by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) Bank of Montreal (BMO) was flat after it reported adjusted EPS of CAD2.41 ($1.81) in fiscal Q1, up from CAD2.32 in the prior-year quarter and exceeding the average forecast compiled by Capital IQ for CAD2.37.

(=) Athene Holding (ATH) was unchanged after announcing a pension buyout deal with Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to provide annuity benefits for approximately 10,000 retirees in Armstrong's pension plan totaling approximately $1 billion in pension obligations.

