Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2020: FCN,AON,TREE

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.85%

BAC -3.67%

WFC -1.91%

C -2.74%

USB -2.92%

Financial stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 2.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) FTI Consulting (FCN) slid 9.3% after the corporate restructuring advisers reported non-GAAP net income of $0.80 per share, down from $0.83 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $0.93 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Aon plc (AON) rose 1% after Well Fargo raised its stock rating for the British insurer broker to overweight from equal weight and also increased its price target for the company's shares by $40 to $265 each.

(-) LendingTree (TREE) dropped 12.5% after earlier Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.12 per share, down from $1.22 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.31 per share. Revenue rose to $255.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with$202.7 million in the same quarter in 2018, but still fell short of the $262.4 million analyst mean.

