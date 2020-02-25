Financial Sector Update for 02/25/2020: CLNY,FCN,AON,TREE

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -4.07%

BAC -4.92%

WFC -2.49%

C -4.01%

USB -3.94%

Financial stocks fell Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.6% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were sinking 3.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was posting a 3.8% decline in late trade.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Colony Capital (CLNY) was down 4% Tuesday afternoon following reports the real estate investment trust sold its 27.2% stake in RXR Realty to private-equity investors Dyal Capital Partners. The transaction already has closed, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg but asked not to be identified because the parties have not publicly announced the deal.

In other sector news:

(-) Aon plc (AON) fell almost 1%, reversing prior gains that followed Well Fargo Tuesday raising its stock rating for the British insurance broker to overweight from equal weight and also increased its price target for the company's shares by $40 to $265 each.

(-) FTI Consulting (FCN) slid 7.5% after the corporate restructuring advisers reported non-GAAP net income of $0.80 per share, down from $0.83 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $0.93 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

(-) LendingTree (TREE) dropped nearly 15% after earlier Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.12 per share, down from $1.22 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.31 per share. Revenue rose to $255.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with$202.7 million in the same quarter in 2018, but still fell short of the $262.4 million analyst mean.

