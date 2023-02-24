Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2023: SQ,MORN,TRNO,CION

Financial stocks continued to pare earlier declines, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was little changed late in afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 1.9% after US new-home sales rose 7.2% month-over-month to an annualized 670,000 pace during January, exceeding market forecasts for 0.8% increase.

Bitcoin was declining 3.2% to $23,244, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.4 basis points to 3.953% after data Friday showed the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, grew 0.6% during January compared with a revised 0.4% advance the prior month and market expectations also looking for a 0.4% January increase.

In company news, Block (SQ) gained 4% after the payments processing company Q4 revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

CION Investment (CION) was 1% lower after the specialty lender priced an $82 million offering of series A unsecured notes maturing in August 2026. The notes are expected to begin trading Monday on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) fell 1.8% after the real estate investment trust Friday announced its purchase of a 121-acre industrial property in suburban Miami for $173.6 million.

Morningstar (MORN) slid 12% after the financial analytics company late Thursday reported a decline in adjusted net income to $0.58 per share in Q4, down from a non-GAAP profit of $1.50 a year earlier.

