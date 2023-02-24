Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2023: MORN,TRNO,CION

Financial stocks were starting to pare a portion of their earlier declines, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.9% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.2% in afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 2.1% after US new-home sales rose 7.2% month-over-month to an annualized 670,000 pace during January, exceeding market forecasts for 0.8% increase.

Bitcoin was declining 3.2% to $23,096, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.4 basis points to 3.973% after data Friday showed the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, grew 0.6% during January compared with a revised 0.4% advance the prior month and market expectations looking for a 0.4% January increase.

In company news, Morningstar (MORN) slid 1'% after the financial analytics company late Thursday reported a decline in adjusted net income to $0.58 per share in Q4, down from a non-GAAP profit of $1.50 a year earlier.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) fell 2.5% after the real estate investment trust Friday announced its purchase of a 121-acre industrial property in suburban Miami for $173.6 million.

CION Investment (CION) was 0.7% lower after the specialty lender priced an $82 million offering of series A unsecured notes maturing in August 2026.

