Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2023: LPRO, CM, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 24, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.86% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 3% higher.

Open Lending (LPRO) was slipping past 9% after saying it swung to a Q4 loss of $0.03 per diluted share from earnings of $0.23 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was more than 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of CA$1.94 ($1.43) per diluted share, down from CA$2.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.72.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was slightly lower after saying that it expects to incur $2.3 billion more in potential losses from legal proceedings than it has set aside in reserves for such matters.

