Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2022: WRB, VOYA, RILY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were lower in Thursday's pre-bell activity with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining more than 3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down past 11% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up around 12%.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) shares were slipping past 1% after saying it has entered into an agreement to sell a skyscraper located in London for 718 million pounds ($961.6 million).

Voya Financial (VOYA) shares were down more than 2% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $2 billion of its securities from time to time.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares were declining by more than 4% after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted income per share of $2.70, down from $6.87 per share a year earlier.

