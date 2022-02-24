Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2022: HMPT,ESGR,STAR

Financial stocks still were falling hard in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) sinking 3.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3% after data Thursday showed a drop in January new-home sales to an 801,000 annualized pace from the prior month's upwardly revised 839,000 rate and largely matching market expectations for an 802,000 annual rate. Home sales were down 19% from January 2021 levels.

Bitcoin was 6% lower at $35,880, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5.4 basis points to 1.923%.

In company news, Home Point Capital (HMPT) slid 3.3% after reporting Q4 net income of $0.14 per share, down sharply from its $1.33 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 although it still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting the residential mortgage loan originator and servicing firm to earn $0.08 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Enstar Group (ESGR) declined 0.4% after the insurance and reinsurance company reported FY21 net income of $21.71 per share, down over 72% from its $78.80 per share profit during the prior-year period. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

iStar (STAR) rose 2.8% after the ground-lease real estate investment trust reported a surprise Q4 profit of $0.87 per share, excluding one-time items, improving on non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the three-analyst consensus call expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

