Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2021: XP, Y, EQH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.27%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down past 1%.

XP (XP) was marginally advancing after it reported that its Q4 adjusted net income increased to 721 million Brazilian reais ($132.5 million) from 417 million reais a year ago.

Alleghany (Y) was fractionally higher after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $6.77 per share, reversing a $6.09 per share adjusted net loss during the final quarter of 2019, while total revenue for the property and casualty reinsurance firm increased 15.8% year-over-year to $2.66 billion.

Equitable Holdings (EQH) was inactive after posting adjusted operating earnings of $1.65 per share in Q4, up from $1.37 per share a year earlier. That surpassed analyst estimate of $1.21 per share in a Capital IQ survey.

