Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2021: WSFS,CLF,XP,GSHD

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, WSFS Financial (WSFS) was more than 14% higher in Wednesday trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said the bank holding company will replace Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) on the S&P SmallCap 600 index when the mining company moves up to S&P MidCap 400 index with the start of the regular session on Monday, March 1.

XP (XP) rose 2.4% after the Brazilian financial technology company late Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted Q4 net income increased to BRL721 million ($132.9 million) from BRL417 million amid higher revenue. Analyst estimates were not available.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) dropped almost 9% after the insurance company projected between $144 million and $155 million in FY21 revenue, representing up to 32% growth over prior-year levels but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expectation of $156.7 million in revenue this year.

