Financial Sector Update for 02/24/2020: HR,EPRT,USB,SAN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.84%

BAC -4.87%

WFC -2.60%

C -4.70%

USB -2.18%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 3.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was posting a 2.0% retreat.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) was 1.1% lower Monday afternoon. A new regulatory filing showed PGGM Investments has acquired nearly 7.2 million of the real estate investment trust's common shares, providing the Dutch pension fund with a 5.3% equity stake.

In other sector news:

(-) Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) was narrowly lower in recent trading, overcoming an early 2% decline. Credit Suisse on Monday increased its price target for the real estate investment trust by $5 to $27 a share while keeping its outperform investment rating for the company's stock.

(-) US Bancorp (USB) dropped about 2.2% on Monday after saying it was selling its Elavon payment processing unit operations in Mexico to Spanish lender Banco Santander (SAN). Financial terms weren't disclosed, but the companies said the deal should close within the next few weeks, subject to regulatory approval.

