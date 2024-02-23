Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2024: MAIN, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was slipping past 1% even after reporting a Q4 net investment income of $1.07 per diluted share, up from $0.98 per share a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has sold company shares worth about $150.2 million, according to a filing. JPMorgan Chase was up 0.1% pre-bell.

