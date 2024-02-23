News & Insights

Banking
MAIN

Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2024: MAIN, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 23, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was slipping past 1% even after reporting a Q4 net investment income of $1.07 per diluted share, up from $0.98 per share a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has sold company shares worth about $150.2 million, according to a filing. JPMorgan Chase was up 0.1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAIN
JPM
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.