Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2023: MPW,HOUS,RILY,GSHD

Financial stocks returned to positive ground late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both gaining 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) were each climbing 0.8%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.9% to $24,0.31, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 5.2 basis points to 3.871%.

In company news, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) slid 7.3% after the property manager Thursday reported lower adjusted Q4 funds from operations compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.34 per share from $0.36 per share during the final three months of 2021.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) declined 8.7% after the brokerage swung to a Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $1.46 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, declining from $2.70-per-share earnings posted a year ago. Analyst estimates were not available.

Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) fell more than 11% after the residential real estate services firm reported a Q4 net loss of $4.14 per diluted share, swinging from $0.39-per-share earnings during the same quarter in 2021 and widely missing the Capital IQ earnings estimate of $0.07 per share. Revenue fell to $1.32 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.97 billion during the year-ago period and also lagged the three-analyst consensus of $1.42 billion.

To the upside, Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) rose nearly 15% Thursday afternoon after reporting Q4 adjusted net income late Wednesday of $0.11 per share, nearly doubling its year-ago earnings of $0.06 per share.

