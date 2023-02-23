Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2023: HOUS,RILY,GSHD

Financial stocks were moderately lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was marginally higher and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin was gaining 0.1% to reach $23,825, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 1.7 basis points to 3.908%.

In company news, Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) fell nearly 12% after the residential real estate services firm reported a Q4 net loss of $4.14 per diluted share, swinging from $0.39-per-share earnings during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ earnings estimate of $0.07 per share. Revenue fell to $1.32 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.97 billion during the year-ago period and also lagged the three-analyst consensus of $1.42 billion.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) declined more than 11% after the brokerage swung to a Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $1.46 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, swinging from $2.70-per-share earnings posted a year ago. Analyst estimates were not available.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) rose nearly 14% Thursday afternoon after reporting Q4 adjusted net income late Wednesday of $0.11 per share, nearly doubling its year-ago earnings of $0.06 per share.

