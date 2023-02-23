Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2023: GSHD, ORCC, RILY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.25% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.45% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.46% lower.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.11 per share, up from $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) was 2% higher after it reported Q4 earnings per share of $0.49, up from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40 a share.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) was down more than 1% after saying it swung to a Q4 adjusted loss per share of $1.46, compared with earnings of $2.70 last year. No analyst estimates were available on Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.