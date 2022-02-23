Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.8%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 3.2% higher while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 2.4%.

Evercore's (EVR) board authorized a share repurchase program of up to the lesser of $1.4 billion or 10 million shares of the company's class A common stock and Evercore LP units. Shares were 2.7% higher in premarket activity.

Amerisafe (AMSF) reported Q4 break-even per-share operating earnings late Tuesday, compared with $1.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87. Shares fell about 1.9% in premarket activity.

PROG Holdings (PRG) reported Q4 adjusted earnings from continuing operations Wednesday of $0.67 per diluted share, down from $0.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70. Shares were nearly 12% lower premarket.

