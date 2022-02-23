Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2022: NU,BCS,EPR

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) slipping 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.7%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.1% after data showed a 13.1% decline in mortgage applications during the seven days ended Feb. 18 compared with a 5.4% drop the prior week, according to Mortgage Bankers' Association.

Bitcoin was 2.4% higher at $38,520, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.9 basis points to 1.977%.

In company news, Nu Holdings (NU) slid 9.1% after the digital banking company reported a 224.3% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $635.9 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $487.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Barclays (BCS) was 3.5% higher this afternoon, easing from a nearly 7% morning gain, after the UK financial services company reported an increase in Q4 earnings to 6.6 pence ($0.09) per share, up from 1.3 pence per share during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 5 pence per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total income rose 4.4% year-over-year to 5.16 billion British pounds, also exceeding the 5.14 billion pound analyst mean.

EPR Properties (EPR) climbed almost 11% after reporting adjusted Q4 funds from operations of $1.08 per share compared with $0.18 per share during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.96 per share. Total revenue for the real estate investment trust grew almost 66% year-over-year to $154.9 million, also topping the $140.4 million Street view.

