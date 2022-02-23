Banking
CSGP

Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2022: CSGP,NU,BCS,EPR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks steadily lost more ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 1.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.6%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.3% after data showed a 13.1% decline in mortgage applications during the seven days ended Feb. 18 compared with a 5.4% drop the prior week, according to Mortgage Bankers' Association.

Bitcoin turned 1.7% lower at $37,540, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.9 basis points to 1.977%.

In company news, CoStar Group (CSGP) slid almost 14% after the real estate services company guided net income and revenue for the current Q1 and for FY22 trailing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn between $0.95 to $1.02 per share during the 12 months ending next December on $2.145 billion to $1.165 billion in revenue. The Street is looking for a $1.35 per share adjusted profit this year on $2.22 million in revenue.

Nu Holdings (NU) also declined nearly 14% after the digital banking company reported a 224.3% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $635.9 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $487.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

To the upside, Barclays (BCS) was 2.8% higher this afternoon, easing from a nearly 7% morning gain, after the UK financial services company reported an increase in Q4 earnings to 6.6 pence ($0.09) per share, up from 1.3 pence per share during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 5 pence per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total income rose 4.4% year-over-year to 5.16 billion British pounds, also exceeding the 5.14 billion pound analyst mean.

EPR Properties (EPR) climbed 6.5% after reporting adjusted Q4 funds from operations of $1.08 per share compared with $0.18 per share during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.96 per share. Total revenue for the real estate investment trust grew almost 66% year-over-year to $154.9 million, also topping the $140.4 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSGP NU BCS EPR

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Why Investments In Early Childhood Education Are Currently Accelerating

Feb 09, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular