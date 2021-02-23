Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2021: EXPI,BNS,BNS.TO,WFC,MFA

Financial stocks added slightly to their earlier rise in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, eXp World (EXPI) dropped almost 10% on Tuesday, with the online real estate brokerage receiving little apparent help from saying it was expanding into the Brazilian market. The eXp Brazil app will initially focus on Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Minas Gerais before moving into other major cities and regions. The company also is expecting to launch in Italy and Hong Kong before the end of March, it said.

MFA Financial (MFA) fell 1.4% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday reported a 72.5% drop in Q4 net interest income compared with year-ago levels, falling to $19.4 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $28.2 million.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was fractionally lower after announcing the $2.1 billion sale of its asset management unit to private equity firms GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners, who plan to rebrand the group as a new, independent company. Wells Fargo will continue to own a 9.9% equity stake in the business and still serve as a client and distribution partner after the transaction's expected close during the second half of 2021.

On the winning side, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) climbed 3.2% after reporting adjusted net income for CAD1.88 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Jan. 31, up from CAD1.83 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CAD1.56 per share non-GAAP profit. Total revenue slipped 0.8% year-over-year to CAD8.07 billion, also exceeding the CAD7.58 analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.