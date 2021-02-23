Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2021: BNS,BNS.TO,WFC,MFA

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.7%.

In company news, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) climbed 2.7% after reporting adjusted net income for CAD1.88 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Jan. 31, up from CAD1.83 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CAD1.56 per share non-GAAP profit. Total revenue slipped 0.8% year-over-year to CAD8.07 billion, also exceeding the CAD7.58 analyst mean.

Among decliners, Wells Fargo (WFC) was 1.2% lower after announcing the $2.1 billion sale of its asset management unit to private equity firms GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners, who plan to rebrand the group as a new, independent company. Wells Fargo will continue to own a 9.9% equity stake in the business and still serve as a client and distribution partner after the transaction's expected close during the second half of 2021.

MFA Financial (MFA) fell 3.4% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday reported a 72.5% drop in Q4 net interest income compared with year-ago levesls, falling to $19.4 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $28.2 million.

