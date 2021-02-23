Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2021: BNS, BMO, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by 0.49%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up by 0.44% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.59% lower.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was up 0.6% after it reported fiscal Q1 2021 adjusted net earnings of C$1.88 per diluted share, up from adjusted net earnings of C$1.83 per diluted share a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of C$1.56 per share.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was up more than 5% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of C$3.06 ($2.43) per share, compared with adjusted earnings of C$2.41 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of C$2.15 per share.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was slightly higher after saying it has agreed to sell its asset management business to private equity firms GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners L.P. for $2.1 billion.

