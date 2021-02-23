Banking
BNS

Financial Sector Update for 02/23/2021: BNS, BMO, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by 0.49%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up by 0.44% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.59% lower.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was up 0.6% after it reported fiscal Q1 2021 adjusted net earnings of C$1.88 per diluted share, up from adjusted net earnings of C$1.83 per diluted share a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of C$1.56 per share.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was up more than 5% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of C$3.06 ($2.43) per share, compared with adjusted earnings of C$2.41 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of C$2.15 per share.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was slightly higher after saying it has agreed to sell its asset management business to private equity firms GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners L.P. for $2.1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS BMO WFC XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: Forbes Advisor personal finance expert reviews how the American Rescue Plan is progressing

    Forbes Advisor Personal Finance Expert Kelly Anne Smith joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss how the American Rescue Plan is progressing and what it means for those expected to receive funds.

    Feb 11, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular