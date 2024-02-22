News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2024: LYG, GSHD, JXN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 22, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.4% lower.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) was over 5% higher after it reported a Q4 underlying profit of 1.75 billion British pounds ($2.22 billion), up from 1.71 billion pounds a year earlier.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33. Goosehead Insurance was down more than 13% pre-bell.

Jackson Financial (JXN) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $2.53 per diluted share, down from $3.39 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $3.54.

