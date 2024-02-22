Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2024: FCN, GSHD, NMRK

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.5% to $51,610, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was fractionally higher at 4.32%.

In economic news, the seasonally adjusted number of initial jobless claims dropped by 12,000 to 201,000 during the week ended Feb. 17, the US Department of Labor said. The consensus was for a 216,000 increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The February flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global rose to a 17-month high of 51.5 from 50.7 in January, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, FTI Consulting (FCN) shares jumped more than 16% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.28 per diluted share, up from $1.52 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.67.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) shares plunged 19% after the company's Q4 earnings and revenue missed analyst estimates.

Newmark (NMRK) reported adjusted earnings Thursday of $0.46 per diluted share, up from $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.47. Its shares were rising 6%.

