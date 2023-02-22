Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2023: LYG, MFIC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 22, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) inactive recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) was over 2% higher after it reported a Q4 underlying profit of 1.97 billion British pounds ($2.38 billion), up from 1.63 billion pounds a year earlier. Separately, Lloyds Banking said it has acquired UK-based vehicle management and leasing company Tusker for 300 million pounds.

MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) reported investment income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $63.3 million, up from $55 million a year earlier. MidCap Financial Investment was recently advancing by more than 2%.

