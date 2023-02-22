Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2023: FLYW,BCO,MFIN,CSGP,NWS,NWSA

Financial stocks turned moderately lower late in Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both sinking 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was rising 0.2% but the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was dropping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was falling 2.7% to $23,833, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.2 basis points to 3.923%.

In company news, Flywire (FLYW) increased 3.9% after payments processor announced a new partnership with FranConnect to streamline the payments process for franchisors and provide them with more efficiency and access to analytics allowing them to accelerate payment collections.

The Brink's Company (BCO) added almost 13% after the armored truck and automated teller machine company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.10 per share, up from $1.68 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding the two-analyst mean looking for $1.88-per-share normalized earnings.

MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) rose 3.3%, after the business development company overnight reported investment income of $63.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $55 million a year earlier.

To the downside, CoStar Group (CSGP) declined 5.2%, after News Corp (NWSA) overnight said it was no longer discussing a potential acquisition of CoStar's Realtor.com unit. The real estate services company also projected net income and revenue for its Q1 and fiscal 2023 trailing Capital IQ analysts' expectations.

