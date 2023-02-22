Banking
BCO

Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2023: BCO,MFIN,CSGP,NWS,NWSA

February 22, 2023 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining less than 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was marginally higher.

Bitcoin was falling 3.2% to $23,822, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 40.9 basis points to 3.906%.

In company news, The Brink's Company (BCO) added over 12% after the armored truck and automated teller machine company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.10 per share, up from $1.68 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding the two-analyst mean looking for $1.88-per-share normalized earnings.

MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) rose 3.6%, a day after the business development company reported investment income of $63.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $55 million a year earlier.

CoStar Group (CSGP) declined 5%, a day after News Corp (NWSA) said it was no longer discussing a potential acquisition of CoStar's Move, the operator of Realtor.com, and the real estate services company projected net income and revenue for its Q1 and fiscal 2023 trailing Capital IQ analysts' expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCO
MFIN
CSGP
NWS
NWSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.