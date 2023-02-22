Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2023: BCO,MFIN,CSGP,NWS,NWSA

Financial stocks were edging higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining less than 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was marginally higher.

Bitcoin was falling 3.2% to $23,822, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 40.9 basis points to 3.906%.

In company news, The Brink's Company (BCO) added over 12% after the armored truck and automated teller machine company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.10 per share, up from $1.68 per share during the year-ago period and exceeding the two-analyst mean looking for $1.88-per-share normalized earnings.

MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) rose 3.6%, a day after the business development company reported investment income of $63.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $55 million a year earlier.

CoStar Group (CSGP) declined 5%, a day after News Corp (NWSA) said it was no longer discussing a potential acquisition of CoStar's Move, the operator of Realtor.com, and the real estate services company projected net income and revenue for its Q1 and fiscal 2023 trailing Capital IQ analysts' expectations.

