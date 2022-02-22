Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2022: SUI, SOFI, UFCS, VRSK, TRU

Financial stocks were finishing narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2% after data showed a 0.5% increase in the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for December, trailing market estimates looking for a 1.1% gain. The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index also showed a 1.2% rise in December, topping expectations for a 1% increase.

Bitcoin was 0.2% lower at $38,033, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.6 basis points to 1.948%.

In company news, Sun Communities (SUI) was still 1.3% lower late in Tuesday trading after the real estate investment trust projecting core funds from operations for its current Q1 in a range of $1.23 to $1.27 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for normalized FFO for the three months ended March 31.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) fell 10% after the lender Tuesday confirmed its $1.1 billion, all-stock purchase of Technisys, issuing around 84 million common shares in exchange for the cloud-native core banking platform company. SoFi is expecting the deal will add between $500 million to $800 million in annual revenue through 2025 as well as produce around $75 million to $85 million in yearly cost savings.

United Fire Group (UFCS) dropped 5.4% after the property and casualty insurer said CEO Randy Ramlo plans to retire later this year. Ramlo plans to stay in his current post until a successor is named and then stay with United Fire in a consulting role during the transition process.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK) declined 1.3% after the predictive analytics company Tuesday said it was selling its Verisk Financial Services subsidiary to credit-ratings company TransUnion (TRU) for $515 million in cash and returning the after-tax proceeds from the deal to shareholders through upcoming stock buybacks. TransUnion shares also were falling 5.9% in late trade.

