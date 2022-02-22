Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2022: DFIN, SOFI, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.8%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per diluted share, compared with $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.07.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is acquiring Technisys SA in a $1.1 billion all-stock deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. SoFi Technologies was recently down nearly 4%.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) reported revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 2% to $12 billion, while reported operating expenses were 3% down to $9.5 billion. HSBC was up 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

