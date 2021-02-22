Financial Sector Update for 02/22/2021: PBCT,MTB,Z,ZG,LGHL

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, People's United Financial (PBCT) rose as much as 15% on Monday, touching its best share price since September 2018 at $18.07, after agreeing to a $7.6 billion buyout offer from M&T Bank (MTB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.118 of an M&T share for each of their People's United shares, suggesting a $17.70 per share buyout price based on M&T's closing price on Friday and representing a 12.9% premium over the target company's previous close. M&T Bank shares also were 3% higher this afternoon.

Zillow Group (Z,ZG) was 3.2% lower. The online real estate services company Monday said it has promoted Jeremy Wacksman to chief operating officer and that Susan Daimler will assume his former responsibilities as company president in addition to her current duties as head of its Premier Agent unit.

To the downside, Lion Group Holding (LGHL) fell over 11% after the trading platform signed a strategic partnership deal with Singapore-based Grandshores Technology Group Ltd, which will provide blockchain technology support and operational advice. Financial terms were not disclosed but Lion Group also will create a blockchain-related fund worth up to $800 million to invest in digital currencies and blockchain-related companies.

